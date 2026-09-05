Six-time Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith returns to Vikings

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith agreed to return to the Minnesota Vikings for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.

Smith, 37, had contemplated retirement in the offseason.

According to reports, Smith is expected to sign a deal worth $12.25 million plus incentives that could increase his pay to $16.25 million.

Smith (39 interceptions, 21.5 sacks) is one of six defensive backs in NFL history with at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks in his career. The others are Hall of Famers Charles Woodson, Larry Wilson, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler and Brian Dawkins.

Smith was one of the top defensive players in the second half of last decade when he earned five of his six Pro Bowl nods. His other Pro Bowl selection came in 2021.

Smith has intercepted five passes in a season four times, topped 100 tackles twice and has notched three sacks on four occasions. He also had a career-best three forced fumbles in 2023.

Smith has 1,180 tackles, 13 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 207 career regular-season games (203 starts). He has 55 tackles and one sack in eight career postseason games.

Last season, he had 54 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in 15 games (12 starts).