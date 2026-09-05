Syracuse routs New Hampshire; Shavane Anderson Jr. scores 3 times in debut (College Football)

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Sep 5, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Keyshawn Johnson (14) sacks New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Brooks Bentley (7) causing a fumble during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

College Football

Syracuse routs New Hampshire; Shavane Anderson Jr. scores 3 times in debut

By Field Level Media

Sep 5, 20263 hours ago

Shavane Anderson Jr. carried 10 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut as host Syracuse rolled over FCS foe New Hampshire 66-3 on Saturday.

Steve Angeli went 20 of 29 for 263 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (1-0), including two TD strikes to Umari Hatcher (eight catches, 147 yards). Tylik Hill chipped in with 15 carries for 90 yards and a score.

Brooks Bentley and Tommy McLeish combined to go 15 of 26 for 99 yards for New Hampshire (0-2). Myles Thomason caught seven balls for 53 yards, while Joquez Smith rushed eight times for 60 yards.

After the teams exchanged punts to open the game, Syracuse took a 7-0 lead on Angeli's 19-yard TD pass to Hatcher. Following another New Hampshire punt, the Orange doubled their advantage as Anderson plunged in from 2 yards out.

The Wildcats stalled on their next possession before the Orange tacked on another score. This time, it was Hill rushing for a 2-yard score to make it 21-0 with 9:31 to go in the second quarter.

The hosts scored touchdowns on their four second-quarter possessions - they also had a last-second kneeldown -- to go into the locker room ahead 41-0.

Anderson's 15-yard TD run, a rumbling effort in which he broke tackles on his way to the end zone, made it 27-0 midway through the second. Syracuse's Rashard Perry then intercepted Bentley on the ensuing drive, leading to Angeli's 27-yard TD strike to David Clement as the lead ballooned to 34-0.

After a three-and-out by the visitors, the Orange marched 75 yards in six plays. Anderson's 2-yard TD run increased the advantage to 41-0 with 1:56 left in the half.

New Hampshire's

45-yard field-goal attempt in the waning seconds of the half sailed wide. The Orange outgained the Wildcats 343-68 in the half and 513-155 for the game.

Syracuse's second-half highlights included Angeli's 18-yard TD pass to Hatcher early in the fourth quarter and Zyian Moultrie-Goddard's 26-yard fumble return for a score less than two minutes later.

--Field Level Media

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