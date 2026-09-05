Syracuse routs New Hampshire; Shavane Anderson Jr. scores 3 times in debut

Shavane Anderson Jr. carried 10 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut as host Syracuse rolled over FCS foe New Hampshire 66-3 on Saturday.

Steve Angeli went 20 of 29 for 263 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (1-0), including two TD strikes to Umari Hatcher (eight catches, 147 yards). Tylik Hill chipped in with 15 carries for 90 yards and a score.

Brooks Bentley and Tommy McLeish combined to go 15 of 26 for 99 yards for New Hampshire (0-2). Myles Thomason caught seven balls for 53 yards, while Joquez Smith rushed eight times for 60 yards.

After the teams exchanged punts to open the game, Syracuse took a 7-0 lead on Angeli's 19-yard TD pass to Hatcher. Following another New Hampshire punt, the Orange doubled their advantage as Anderson plunged in from 2 yards out.

The Wildcats stalled on their next possession before the Orange tacked on another score. This time, it was Hill rushing for a 2-yard score to make it 21-0 with 9:31 to go in the second quarter.

The hosts scored touchdowns on their four second-quarter possessions - they also had a last-second kneeldown -- to go into the locker room ahead 41-0.

Anderson's 15-yard TD run, a rumbling effort in which he broke tackles on his way to the end zone, made it 27-0 midway through the second. Syracuse's Rashard Perry then intercepted Bentley on the ensuing drive, leading to Angeli's 27-yard TD strike to David Clement as the lead ballooned to 34-0.

After a three-and-out by the visitors, the Orange marched 75 yards in six plays. Anderson's 2-yard TD run increased the advantage to 41-0 with 1:56 left in the half.

New Hampshire's

45-yard field-goal attempt in the waning seconds of the half sailed wide. The Orange outgained the Wildcats 343-68 in the half and 513-155 for the game.

Syracuse's second-half highlights included Angeli's 18-yard TD pass to Hatcher early in the fourth quarter and Zyian Moultrie-Goddard's 26-yard fumble return for a score less than two minutes later.