Top 25 roundup: Malachi Toney sets receiving record for No. 7 Miami

Darian Mensah threw for 401 yards and five touchdowns in his debut as the Hurricanes' quarterback and Malachi Toney caught 12 passes for a school-record 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 7 Miami to a comfortable 45-6 victory at Stanford on Friday night.

Mensah completed 27 of 30 passes for Miami (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). He joined C.J. Stroud and Dillon Gabriel as the only quarterbacks since 2021 to complete 90% of their passes and throw for 400 or more yards and five or more touchdowns in a game.

Toney broke the old school mark of 220 receiving yards set by Eddie Brown in a 1984 loss to Boston College that is remembered for a game-ending Hail Mary touchdown pass by Eagles quarterback Doug Flutie.

The Cardinal (1-1, 0-1) were unable to follow up a season-opening win over Hawaii, giving up 549 total yards. Davis Warren completed 21 of 41 passes for 214 yards but was held without a touchdown.

No. 10 Oklahoma 51, UTEP 0

John Mateer threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead the Sooners to a win over the Miners in Norman, Okla.

Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes, with his touchdown passes all covering 34 yards or more. Isaiah Sategna III returned a punt 88 yards for a score and gained 76 yards on four catches for Oklahoma (1-0), which outgained UTEP 401-198.

Backup quarterback Raymond Moore III ran for a team-high 49 yards for the Miners (0-1), while starter EJ Colson Jr. threw for 52 yards and ran for 25.

No. 14 USC 39, Fresno State 0

Jayden Maiava completed 23 of 25 passes for 349 yards and threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Trojans routed the Bulldogs in Los Angeles.

The Trojans (2-0) scored 23 points in the second quarter to put the game away. Maiava connected with freshman Trent Mosley on 68- and 9-yard scores in the quarter. Mosley finished the game with 104 yards.

USC's Kennedy Urlacher had two sacks, the first of which resulted in points. With Fresno State (0-1) backed up near its goal line, he bull-rushed his way through a blocker and shoved Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal out of the back of the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0.