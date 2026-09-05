Vanderbilt begins post-Diego Pavia area with defeat of Austin Peay

Blaze Berlowitz passed for 149 yards in his first career start at quarterback and added 45 yards rushing with a touchdown as Vanderbilt opened its season with a 28-9 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday at Nashville, Tenn.

The game was called with 2:19 remaining, in an agreement between both head coaches, with lightning reported in the area.

Sedrick Alexander rushed for 60 yards and a TD as the Commodores (1-0) got off to a successful start following a 7-0 record at home last season and a program-record 10 wins.

Highly-touted freshman Jared Curtis received playing time in each half and went 7-of-9 passing for 60 yards as Vanderbilt began the process of replacing Heisman finalist quarterback Diego Pavia.

Chris Parson passed for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Marvin Sims had six receptions for 55 yards for the Governors (1-1). Denver Harper caught a 24-yard TD pass from Parson.

Brock Taylor made a 32-yard field goal to give Vanderbilt an early 3-0 lead following its opening drive of the season.

Austin Peay turned its opening drive into a 75-yard march in seven plays that ended on Parson's TD pass to Harper for a 6-3 advantage. But Nick Guagliano's extra-point attempt was blocked by Yilanan Ouattara and Martel Hight returned the ball 88 yards for two points to pull the Commodores within 6-5.

Taylor put Vanderbilt up for good, 8-6, on a 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Berlowitz added a 7-yard TD run as the Commodores led 15-6 at the midway point of the second quarter.

Austin Peay pulled within 15-9 on a 51-yard field goal from Hamilton DiBoyan just before halftime.

An 18-yard TD run from Alexander, along with a failed two-point conversion, put Vanderbilt up 21-9 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter.

A blocked Austin Peay punt early in the fourth quarter was returned 27 yards for a TD by linebacker Josiah Broxton to close out the scoring.