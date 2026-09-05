Virginia Tech begins James Franklin’s tenure with demolition of VMI

Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a pair of touchdowns in just over a half of work and Jeffery Overton Jr. rushed for 104 yards and two TDs on just nine carries as Virginia Tech lambasted VMI 73-3 on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va,

in the Hokies' season opener and first game under new coach James Franklin.

Grunkemeyer finished 17-of-20 passing for 224 yards, Marcellous Hawkins Jr. added 69 rushing yards and three scores and Que'Sean Brown had six receptions for 109 yards and a TD as contributors to the Virginia Tech (1-0) offense which outgained the Keydets 619-83.

Eric Crump passed for 54 yards for VMI (0-2), an FCS program, which has lost 12 straight games. The Keydets finished with minus-4 yards rushing, with a 50-yard field goal by Jack Joyce with 7:45 to play producing their only points.

Overton started the scoring with a 50-yard TD run at the 11:41 mark of the first quarter, and Hawkins added to the lead with a 9-yard rushing score on Virginia Tech's ensuing possession after a blocked punt by Tyson Flowers.

Overton found the end zone from 23 yards away with 4:56 to play in the first quarter to stoke the Hokies' lead to 21-0. Hawkins punched in a 1-yard run on the second snap of the second quarter, and John Love nailed a 32-yard field goal five minutes into the quarter to make it 31-0.

Grunkemeyer hit Brown for a 51-yard scoring strike with 5:13 to play before halftime. Virginia Tech then blocked its second punt of the half, with Cortez Harris making the block and Knahlij Harrell falling on it in the end zone for a 45-0 lead at the break.

The Hokies outgained VMI 348-32 in the first half.

Grunkemeyer's 21-yard TD pass to Luke Reynolds on Virginia Tech's opening second-half possession pushed the lead to 52-0 and sent most of the Hokies' starters to the bench.

Hawkins added his third touchdown run of the game from 2 yards out on the Hokies' next drive Bryce Baker threw his first college touchdown, a 40-yard dart, to Chanz Wiggins, to give Virginia Tech a 66-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

A.J. Brand expanded the margin with a 1-yard TD run with 10:38 to play.