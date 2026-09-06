Aaron Philo's Florida debut a winner as Gators hammer FAU

Aaron Philo accounted for four touchdowns in his debut as Florida's starting quarterback and Jadan Baugh ran for three more as the host Gators routed Florida Atlantic 66-21 on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida (1-0) won its first game under first-year coach Jon Sumrall and its offense looked explosive with Philo at the helm. The Gators improved to 5-0 all-time against the Owls (0-1).

Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer who was chosen as the Gators' starter the final week of August, validated Sumrall's choice at least for a week.

He completed 16 of 21 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and also ran for 20 yardss and a score on six carries. Philo's top target, Vernell Brown III amassed a career-high 117 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Florida balanced the offense with the prolific running of Jadan Baugh, who totaled 160 yards on 14 carries. Duke Clark also ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Philo with 4:21 left in the third quarter to put Florida ahead 52-14.

FAU, which led the nation in passing yards per game last season, had some success with returning starting quarterback Caden Veltkamp leading the way. Veltkamp completed 34 of 52 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions.

Kelby Valsin caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Veltkamp in the fourth quarter, and finished with 10 catches for 92 yards.

Veltkamp's 7-yard touchdown run with 6:50 left in the second quarter cut Florida's lead to 24-14.

But the Gators scored 28 unanswered points to break the game open with the first 21 of those coming on Baugh's three rushing scores.

After Baugh's first from 12 yards out put Florida ahead 31-14, Dijon Johnson intercepted Veltkamp at the Owls' 30. Three plays later, Baugh scored again from seven yards out.

DJ Coleman intercepted Veltkamp on FAU's first drive on an overthrown pass at the Gators' 6. Philo drove Florida 94 yards and hit Brown III on a short pass he turned into a 49-yard touchdown.