Cutter Boley's historic debut leads Arizona State in rout of Morgan State

Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns, setting an Arizona State record in the process as the Sun Devils overwhelmed Morgan State 70-7 in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday night.

The game was so one-sided that the teams agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to 10 minutes.

Boley, a junior, was 21 of 27 and was pulled after the first drive of the third quarter. Despite his limited work, he broke the Arizona State record for most passing yards in a Sun Devils debut. Boley replaced Sam Leavitt, who transferred to LSU after two seasons in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-0) had a trio of players with more than 100 yards receiving, led by Reed Harris' six catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Grayson Rigdon added 110 receiving yards and two scores on two catches, while receiver Omarion Miller collected a game-high eight receptions for 102 yards.

Harris and Miller posted all of their numbers in the first half.

Morgan State (1-1), which opened its season with a 17-7 win over North Carolina A&T last weekend, struggled to get much going. Cameron Edge completed 6 of 15 passes for 54 yards, while the Bears' leading rusher was Marquez Spells, who got all 39 of his yards on one carry.

Arizona State got to work early, holding Morgan State to a three-and-out on the game's opening possession then getting a 46-yard scoring run from Kyson Brown on the second play of the Sun Devils' opening drive.

Carson Smith then executed a successful onside kick, and five plays later, Boley hit Miller for a 10-yard touchdown.

After holding the Bears to another three-and-out and then a turnover on downs, Marquis Gillis broke free for a 25-yard scoring run to make it 21-0 with 6:15 left in the first.

Morgan State answered with a four-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Barnett's 2-yard scoring run with 4:20 left in the quarter. But Harris scored on a 28-yard pass from Boley less than two minutes later, giving the Sun Devils a 28-7 lead after the first quarter.