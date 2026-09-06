Demond Williams Jr. powers Washington past Washington State

Demond Williams Jr. threw for one touchdown and ran for another as No. 17 Washington opened its season with a 24-10 victory over visiting Washington State in the Apple Cup on Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

Jayden Limar rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:18 remaining to help seal the victory.

Williams was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards and rushed for a team-high 61 yards on seven carries. He scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-9 from his own 33-yard line with 2:33 left to spark the final scoring drive.

The Huskies' defense limited WSU to 242 yards, forced three turnovers and didn't allow a third-down conversion on 11 attempts

Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick was 16-of-25 passing for 142 yards. Pinnick also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Pinnick scored on an 11-yard keeper up the middle with 10:15 remaining to pull the Cougars within 10-7.

The Huskies responded immediately. Williams completed a 29-yarder to Chris Lawson and a 44-yard flea flicker to Rashid Williams to move to WSU's 2-yard line. Williams connected with Rashid Williams on a 1-yard scoring strike to restore the 10-point lead.

Jack Stevens kicked a 42-yard field goal with 4:30 to go to get the Cougars within 17-10.

Washington opened the scoring on a 48-yard field goal by Tyler Robles with 3:53 left in the first quarter.

Jeron Jones intercepted Pinnick, setting the Huskies up at the WSU 21-yard line early in the second. Five plays later, Williams scored on a 5-yard run to make it 10-0.

The Cougars turned over the ball deep in their own territory for a second consecutive possession, as Kirby Vorhees fumbled at his own 24 at the end of a 4-yard run.

The Huskies got down as close as the 5-yard line, but Robles missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left.

Washington got the ball back on its own 6 with 3:07 left and drove to the Cougars' 1 before Limar was stopped short of the goal line by Keith Brown on the final play of the half, causing Huskies coach Jedd Fisch to throw his headset in disgust.

The Cougars drove into field-goal range on their opening drives of both halves, but Stevens missed wide right on a 52-yard attempt in the first quarter and a 32-yarder in the third.