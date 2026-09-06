Maryland opens with rout, shutting out Hampton

Maryland came out firing and shut out Hampton 62-0 on Saturday night in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (1-0) were efficient, scoring on 10 of their 13 drives and outgaining the Pirates 646-85. Maryland averaged 8.3 yards per play and picked up 31 first downs.

DeJuan Williams picked up 116 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries, and Iverson Howard pitched in two touchdowns along with 66 yards. Standout sophomore quarterback Malik Washington went 19-for-31 with 186 yards and a touchdown.

Howard got his second score of the day, an 8-yard run, after Hampton backup Tre'Von Taylor threw an interception, to push the lead to 41-0 with 11:24 left in the third quarter. This signaled the end of the day for Maryland's starters.

Hampton (0-1) starter Jalen Woods struggled to find any success and he finished 7 of 12 for 56 yards and two interceptions before being replaced.

The Maryland defense nabbed three interceptions and got five sacks.

Maryland burst through on the first play of its second drive with a 94-yard touchdown run by Williams -- the second-longest rushing TD in school history -- to make it 7-0 just over five minutes into the game.

Williams scored again on the Terps' ensuing drive by punching it in from 8 yards out to make it 14-0.

After Woods' first interception on the day, Maryland capitalized with a 26-yard field goal from Sean O'Haire. Maryland got another O'Haire field goal -- this time from 36 yards -- on its next drive to make it 20-0 with 12:32 to go in the half.

The Terps piled on two more touchdowns before the first half ended as Howard ran it in from 11 yards out and Washington found Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding from 10 yards out to make it 34-0.

Maryland outgained Hampton 352-45 in the first half.

The Maryland reserves scored three touchdowns. Harry Dalton III had a 9-yard rushing touchdown, Jordan Scott caught a 16-yarder from backup quarterback Cardell Williams and Jianni Davis ran it from 5 yards to complete the scoring.