NFL owners extend commissioner Roger Goodell through 2030

The NFL announced Sunday that NFL owners agreed to a four-year contract extension with commissioner Roger Goodell that runs through the 2030 season, ending on March 31, 2031.

The length of the deal is significant because the current collective bargaining agreement between owners and players expires in March 2031.

One of the main topics to be sorted out between the two parties is the potential introduction of an 18-game regular season. The NFL moved from a 16-game schedule to 17 games in 2021.

Contracts with broadcast partners are also expected to be renegotiated by 2030.

The extension, which was reported last week as certain, is Goodell's fifth and his first since he signed a three-year deal in October 2023. Goodell, 67, has been NFL commissioner since 2006.

The NFL does not publicly disclose Goodell's compensation. His most recent reported earnings, for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, were $63.9 million annually.

Owners met in Atlanta last week, but it was reported that a Goodell extension was not discussed. The new deal was announced four days after that owners' meeting.

"The Compensation Committee notified the full ownership today that an agreement has been reached on a four-season contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell through the 2030 League season, ending on March 31, 2031," the NFL said in a release Sunday.