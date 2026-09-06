No. 11 LSU rolls up 644 yards in Lane Kiffin's debut, clobbers Clemson

Sam Leavitt rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another, Dilin Jones rushed for two scores and No. 11 LSU's defense dominated in a 51-10 whipping of Clemson in the season opener for both teams Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

The game started nearly two hours late because of a weather delay, but once it got under way it didn't take long for former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's debut at LSU to turn into a celebration. Leavitt, a transfer from Arizona State, passed for 230 yards in less than three quarters, and he and Jones each rushed for 113 yards as LSU totaled 309 yards on the ground.

Overall, LSU outgained Clemson 644-145 and gained a school-record 37 first downs in the most lopsided loss in Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's 19 seasons.

Christopher Vizzina began his fourth season at Clemson by making his second career start and passed for just 83 yards with an interception that Jordan Ross returned 30 yards for a touchdown. Freshman Tait Reynolds replaced Vizzina late in the second quarter and passed for 22 yards before Vizzina returned in the fourth quarter.

LSU's first possession of the second half ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Winston Watkins Jr., who finished with seven catches for 110 yards, producing a 38-3 lead. Jones' 12-yard scoring run on the hosts' next possession pushed the lead to 44-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Landen Clark replaced Leavitt and threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Phillip Wright III. David Eziomume ran 11 yards for Clemson's only touchdown to complete the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Clemson's Nolan Hauser and LSU's Scott Starzyk matched 49-yard field goals early in the first quarter.

Jones rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead before Ross made his pick-six for a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Leavitt ran 8 yards for a touchdown and 13 yards for another as LSU built a 31-3 halftime lead.