Reports: Giants agree to 2-year, $13M extension with QB Jameis Winston

The New York Giants and veteran backup quarterback Jameis Winston have agreed to a two-year, $13 million extension, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Winston is now under contract with New York through the 2028 season.

Winston is the backup behind second-year pro Jaxson Dart but is viewed as a team leader. This is his second campaign with New York; last season, he passed for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games (two starts).

Winston, 32, is entering his 12th NFL season. He has made 89 career starts, with 70 of them coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Buccaneers and was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Winston set career highs with 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. The yards and picks were the most in the NFL that season.

Winston also has played for the New Orleans Saints (2020-23) and Cleveland Browns (2024).

Overall, Winston has passed for 24,792 yards, 156 touchdowns and 113 interceptions in 108 career games (89 starts). He has a 36-53 record as a starting quarterback after dropping both of his starts last season.