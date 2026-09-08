2-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham retires

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham announced his retirement on Tuesday after 16 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 38-year-old defensive end appeared in more games than anyone in franchise history -- 228, including the playoffs -- and ranks third in team annals with 79.5 sacks.

"I'm officially done. Y'all hearing it from me first," he told attendees at a team event with Jefferson Health.

"But let me tell you this, they're in great hands. ... I'm still gonna be around. I'm still around, giving wisdom, helping the guys. It's an adjustment for me. But it's a great adjustment because it's all about my kids and my family, trying to make sure I'm there for that."

Graham initially retired following the 2024 season, after adding his second ring at Super Bowl LIX. He returned to the field for the Eagles last November, appearing in nine games and collecting three sacks.

Graham was one of the heroes of Philadelphia's 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, recording a strip-sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter to help clinch the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

A first-round draft pick (13th overall) by the Eagles in 2010 out of Michigan, Graham tallied 495 tackles, 156 quarterback hits, 23 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries in 215 regular-season games (106 starts).