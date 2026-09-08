2026 preview capsule: Seattle Seahawks

2026 Seattle Seahawks Preview Capsule 2025 record: 14-3 NFC West champions Super Bowl LX champions

Guess who's back?

Seattle started last season stomping out whispers the defense lacked bite and visitors no longer feared flying into the Pacific Northwest to test the birds of prey.

How quickly that narrative reversed.

Seattle led the league in scoring differential and its three losses were by a combined nine points.

In a stacked division, the road back to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is certain to challenge head coach Mike Macdonald's growing reputation as a mad genius as quarterback Sam Darnold and rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price settled into a new offensive scheme.

--Key additions RB Jadarian Price: The No. 32 overall pick was a backup his entire career at Notre Dame. He'll get first dibs at replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and is positioned for a potential leading role with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL in the playoffs.

DE Dante Fowler Jr.: The Seahawks had 47 total sacks last season and no individual had more than 7.0. Fowler can find his way to the QB. The 32-year-old had 10.5 sacks in 2024 with the Washington Commanders and was convinced to join the Seattle front by former Dallas Cowboys teammate Demarcus Lawrence.

--Noteworthy subtractions Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (Raiders): Kubiak jumped to Las Vegas to become a first-time head coach. In steps Brian Fleury, whose roots are with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, with plans to run to win.

RB Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs): Walker joined Kansas City in free agency but would not typically fall into the category of irreplaceable. He showed out on the postseason stage and could be more of a featured option with the Chiefs, but Walker averaged 888.8 rushing yards over four seasons with the Seahawks.

S Coby Bryant and CB Riq Woolen: Seattle got a lot out of Bryant and Woolen in a secondary defined by its versatility. But the Seahawks enter 2026 well-armed in the defensive backfield.

--Breakout player: Jadarian Price Walker left and Charbonnet starts the season on the PUP list, putting Price in position to showcase his versatility and game-breaking speed.

--Brass tacks prediction: There is enough talent and forward momentum to envision a repeat behind Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and an elite defense. Seattle is a 12-win team with some questions but no dire concerns as the season begins.