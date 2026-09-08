Andy Reid: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) 'likely' to start Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start the season opener Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos, nine months after ACL and LCL tears in his left knee.

Mahomes' status has been the Chiefs' biggest question mark of the preseason, with Reid saying two weeks ago that he was taking the situation "day by day."

The only caveat Reid placed on the announcement is if Mahomes has an unexpected setback.

"There's a good chance Patrick will start," Reid told reporters at Tuesday's practice. "Most likely, he'll be the guy that's out there."

Mahomes' injury occurred late in a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14. Kansas City ended up losing its final six games of the regular season, while missing out on the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

A two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes completed a career low 62.7% of his passes last season for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 14 games.

In nine seasons, all with the Chiefs, he has completed 66.2% of his passes for 35,939 yards, 267 touchdowns and 85 interceptions in 126 games.

The Chiefs also have a question mark at left tackle with Josh Simmons dealing with a back injury. If Simmons is unable to play, rookie Kahlil Benson will get the start. Benson went undrafted after winning a national title at Indiana and signed with Kansas City in May.