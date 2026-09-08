Arch Manning eyes redemption in rematch with No. 1 Ohio State

Arch Manning doesn't need much reminding about what happened the last time he faced Ohio State.

The Texas quarterback will get an opportunity to create better memories Saturday when the No. 5 Longhorns host the top-ranked Buckeyes in Austin, Texas, one year after Manning's first season as a starter began with a 14-7 loss in Columbus.

"It's a rough film to watch," Manning said Monday. "I don't like watching it that much."

Manning struggled to generate offense through three quarters in last year's matchup, completing 9 of 15 passes for 38 yards with an interception as Ohio State took a 14-0 lead with 13:08 to play.

He found some rhythm late, finishing 17 of 30 for 170 yards and a touchdown. Texas regained the ball with 2:26 left at its own 15 with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Manning's fourth-down completion to Jack Endries came up two yards short with 1:27 to go. Ohio State ran out the clock from there.

"Not a lot of good memories a year ago," Manning said. "Hoping to have a good game this year."

Manning enters the rematch with considerably more experience and some early momentum. He threw for 305 yards and matched his career high with four touchdown passes Saturday as Texas opened its season with a 59-7 rout of Texas State.

The Longhorns also have some history to overcome against the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won the past two meetings between the teams, including a 28-14 victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal following the 2024 season.

Manning sees Saturday's matchup as a rare opportunity to revisit one of the more difficult games of his career.

"It's not all the time you get a second chance to play another team after a rough loss," Manning said. "So we're all excited for the opportunity. I think we've all grown mentally and physically."

The rematch also pits Manning against Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and star receiver Jeremiah Smith in one of the most anticipated games of the young season.

"This is why you come to a school like Texas, playing these big-time games," Manning said.