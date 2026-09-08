Bears optimistic about WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Kyler Gordon (calf)

The Chicago Bears are optimistic about wide receiver Rome Odunze's availability for Sunday's season opener.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that Odunze is "more day-to-day right now" with a foot injury sustained in practice last Thursday.

"I don't believe he'll be out there today, but we're hopeful he'll be out there on Sunday," Johnson said.

The Bears are also reportedly optimistic about the calf injury to cornerback Kyler Gordon, but he is not expected to play in the season opener. According to ESPN, Gordon will work out away from the team to focus on his recovery and could be back to practice as early as later this month.

Odunze caught 44 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns in 12 starts as he dealt with a stress fracture in his foot that is different from his current injury. The 24-year-old has 98 receptions for 1,395 yards and nine TDs in 29 career games (24 starts) since the Bears drafted him in the first round (ninth overall) in 2024.

Gordon, 26, played just three games last season as he dealt with groin and calf injuries. He signed a three-year, $40-million contract extension before the 2025 season began. In four NFL seasons, Gordon has 214 tackles and five interceptions with 17 passes defended in 45 games (35 starts) for Chicago.