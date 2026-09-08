Bill Belichick avoids investigation questions, touts UNC's 'high standard'

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick was guarded in his first public comments since Michael Lombardi stepped down as Tar Heels football general manager last week, saying the staff has been able to hold players "accountable."

Lombardi's resignation came after a complaint had been filed against him by a former North Carolina employee through the university's human resources department. He had been on paid leave since the complaint was filed, ESPN reported in July.

Soon after the complaint against Lombardi was reported, Tar Heels defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, Bill's son, was placed on medical leave.

WRAL News in Raleigh, N.C., reported last week that Steve Belichick was being investigated for allegations of using "drugs on the job." The report said he was also under investigation for allegedly providing "drugs to at least one player." Investigators are also probing whether members of the recruiting staff have had improper relationships with players and assistant coaches, according to the report.

"I understand the importance of the work that's being done by the investigative team," Belichick said Monday at his weekly press conference. "Obviously our high standard here -- our code of conduct and doing things the right way and making sure that our student-athletes are given the utmost, the best treatment, the very best care, and the very best coaching that we can possibly give them. So, that's critically important to us."

Belichick, who touted the program's code of conduct, was asked if cultural changes needed to be made within the program.

"No. I have an ongoing relationship, communication with the university, and they've been very supportive. A great working relationship with those people," he said. "In the end, we want to run the program in the very best way. And if there's things we need to do to correct it, then we'll obviously do them."

North Carolina is 1-0 this season after a 15-10 upset over TCU on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland. The Tar Heels play host to East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Tar Heels were a disappointing 4-8 last season, Belichick's first at the helm of the program.