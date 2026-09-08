Bucs sign QB Baker Mayfield to 3-year extension worth reported $165M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season that makes him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The Bucs did not disclose financial terms, but ESPN and NFL Network reported the three-year extension is for $165 million and he will average $55 million per year.

Mayfield, 31, was entering the final season of a three-year, $100 million contract he signed in March 2024. His $33.33 million annual salary ranked 16th among NFL quarterbacks before Tuesday's agreement.

The timing of the team's announcement was viewed as a surprise, as Mayfield told reporters on July 30 that he felt "disrespected" and "undervalued" by the team after failing to reach a contract extension by training camp, his self-imposed deadline to end negotiations.

ESPN reported at the time that Tampa Bay offered Mayfield a two-year deal averaging more than $50 million that didn't whet the appetite of the quarterback.

Mayfield joined the team on a one-year, $4 million deal ahead of the 2023 season as the Bucs tried to fill the role of the retired Tom Brady.

"From the moment Baker arrived, he brought a belief and competitive edge that has had a tremendous impact on our football team," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a news release. "He has earned the respect of everyone in our building with the way he prepares, competes and holds himself accountable.

"His toughness and ability to deliver in big moments are a big part of what makes him special, but what really stands out is the leadership he brings every day. Baker is the heartbeat of this team, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have a quarterback and leader like him."

Mayfield earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2023 and 2024 while helping Tampa Bay capture consecutive division titles. The team limped to an 8-9 record last season -- losing seven of its last nine games and missing the playoffs.

Mayfield threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while playing all 17 games despite dealing with multiple injuries. Mayfield also rushed 55 times for a career-high 382 yards and averaged an NFL-best 6.9 yards per carry among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts.

"Baker is the ultimate competitor, and the guys in our locker room feed off the energy, confidence and toughness he brings daily," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said in the news release. "He prepares the right way, holds himself accountable and is an unquestioned leader for our team. His belief in himself and this team never wavers, and he sets the tone for us every day. That is what you want from the person leading your football team, and we are excited to continue building with him as our quarterback."

Tampa Bay nominated Mayfield for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2025. He was voted a team captain for the fourth straight season this year.

In eight NFL seasons, Mayfield has completed 63.5% of his passes for 28,525 yards, 197 touchdowns and 101 interceptions in 123 regular-season games (120 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2018-21), Carolina Panthers (2022), Los Angeles Rams (2022) and Bucs.

He also has thrown for 1,338 yards, 12 TDs and three interceptions in five career playoff games.

Cleveland made Mayfield the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Tampa Bay opens its season on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals.