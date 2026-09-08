Cardinals optimistic rookie RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will play in opener

The Arizona Cardinals are hopeful rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will be available when they open the season against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Love, the No. 3 overall pick, sustained a high ankle sprain in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 13 and neither played nor practiced the rest of the preseason.

With the season opener six days away, the Cardinals conducted a walk-through on Monday and Love participated.

"Progressing," LaFleur told reporters of Love. "He was out there moving around today. We'll see on Wednesday. I'll have a better idea for all those (injured) guys."

Love is forecasted to be an immediate standout after being a college star at Notre Dame. He rushed for 58 yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 14 yards against the Raiders before the injury.

Arizona has just three running backs on its current 53-man roster. The other two are Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. The Cardinals have Evan Hull on their practice squad.