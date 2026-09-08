Clemson coach Dabo Swinney bristles at question about roster construction

The blowout loss to LSU was too small of a sample size to judge the Clemson Tigers' 2026 outlook, head coach Dabo Swinney said at his press conference Tuesday.

Swinney, whose job security had been questioned even before the 51-10 road rout to No. 11 LSU, suffered the most lopsided defeat in his 19 seasons at Clemson. LSU outgained Clemson 644-145 and tallied a school-record 38 first downs.

Swinney said criticism of Clemson's performance was fair, but questioned whether it was fair to evaluate the roster construction after one game.

"No, I don't," he said. "I regret being 0-1 right now. I regret that. Can you ask me that at the end of the season? The season ain't over. I mean, we got one game, got 11 more. What if we go 11-1? You promise me you'll ask me that then? I'll answer it.

"I'm not answering questions like that."

Roster construction amid the fast-paced world of college athletics, with the transfer portal and NIL deals, has been an issue for Swinney, 56, who has been more old school in recruiting players and viewed by critics as behind the times.

Clemson was ranked fourth in the Associated Press 2025 preseason poll and finished out of the rankings after going 7-6 and losing in the Pinstripe Bowl to Penn State.

That kind of expectation and final result was a disappointment to Clemson fans, who had grown accustomed to the Tigers being among the nation's elite programs under Swinney.

He is in his 19th season (and 18th full season) at Clemson and has had lots of success. The Tigers won the College Football Playoff National Championship in the 2016 and 2018 seasons, defeating Alabama in both title games.

His overall record is 187-54 (.776) with a 12-10 mark in the postseason. The winningest coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history, Swinney has a program-record nine league titles.

Though Swinney added 15 transfers in the offseason, the program lost nine others who were selected in the NFL draft. By comparison, LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin -- regarded as more cutting edge if not over the edge on player movement -- brought in 48 transfers.

"We've played one game," Swinney continued in his response to the initial question. "They give you 12 games, and at the end of the year, you count 'em up. That's when those type of questions are fair to me. Not after one game, to maybe the best team in the country. We got 11 more games to go battle, and we'll count ‘em up. Then you can ask me whatever question you want."

Clemson (0-1) will now host Georgia Southern (1-0) on Saturday.