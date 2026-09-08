Colts WR Alec Pierce (ankle) ‘should be good’ for Week 1

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is in line to play Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens after missing most of the offseason due to ankle surgery.

"He should be good to go," Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday. "We'll get him some reps and practice this week, just like he took reps last week. He's feeling really good."

Pierce underwent surgery on his left ankle in March and only returned to practice on Aug. 27. He did not appear in a preseason game, and per reports, Monday marked just Pierce's fifth practice since being cleared.

Pierce, 26, enters his fifth NFL season as the Colts' No. 1 wideout after he set career highs of 47 receptions and 1,003 yards last year. He added six touchdowns and has 157 catches for 2,934 yards and 17 touchdowns in 64 games (55 starts) since being taken in the second round of the 2022 draft.

A deep threat, Pierce has led the NFL for two straight seasons in yards per catch, coming in at 21.3 yards per reception last year.

Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension with Indianapolis in March.