Cowboys G Tyler Smith headed to IR, needs thumb surgery

After Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith battled a left thumb injury for weeks, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced on Monday that his starter will undergo surgery to repair the ligament.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, is headed to injured reserve and expected to miss four to six weeks.

"Unfortunately, when you're an offensive lineman, grip strength and things like that are really important," Schottenheimer told reporters. "We know he's a quick healer, and we want to get it fixed and he'll be back (before) too long."

Smith, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has started 63 regular-season games for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension in September, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history at the time.

Schottenheimer said T.J. Bass will replace Smith in the starting lineup. Bass, 27, has appeared in 48 regular-season games for the Cowboys since 2023, making 10 starts, including five last season.