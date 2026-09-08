Indiana RB Khobie Martin (arm) out until midseason

Indiana running back Khobie Martin will be out until midseason with an apparent arm injury, coach Curt Cignetti confirmed Monday.

Martin appeared with his right arm in a sling in a social media post on Sunday, one day after leaving the Hoosiers' season-opening 52-16 rout of North Texas. The junior did not record a carry in the game.

"Khobie Martin will be out a little bit," Cignetti said. "(We) expect him back midseason."

Martin rushed 78 times for 505 yards (6.5-yard average) and six touchdowns in 14 games as Indiana marched to an undefeated national championship season in 2025.

Turbo Richard (15 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns) and Lee Beebe Jr. (14 carries for 33 yards) handled the rushing duties in Saturday's win in Bloomington, Ind.

No. 6 Indiana (1-0) will host Howard (1-1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.