Jerry Jones: Cowboys have 'serious' financial room to make trade

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says his team is in a strong financial position to make a trade if needed.

Dallas created about $19 million in salary cap room this offseason by restructuring the contracts of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, cornerback DaRon Bland and tight end Jake Ferguson.

"That does show that we have really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now," Jones said during his weekly radio appearance Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The Cowboys have more than $30 million in cap space, according to multiple reports. That total would roll over to the 2027 cap if it goes unused.

Jones said the Cowboys are "in play" to make a move before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. If it happens, he said it would likely be on the defensive side of the ball.

Last week, Dallas acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones and a fourth-round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for third- and sixth-round selections.

With the Cowboys only holding five picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, Jones said making a trade involving draft capital is not out of the question.

"You want all the picks you can get, but this time of the year what you're interested in is what you've done with the picks that you've used and what you might be able to do if you could add to bringing talent on the roster," he said. "We're still alive and well in that area, but picks are important. That's your consideration for the future when it gets to the draft. But what's top of mind for me right now is getting the best team we can put on this field."

The Cowboys open the season on the road Sunday against the NFC East rival New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.