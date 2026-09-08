Jets RB Breece Hall on track to play Sunday vs. Titans

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is "trending toward playing" in Sunday's season opener at Tennessee, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Tuesday.

"He'll be practicing this week," Glenn confirmed.

Hall, 25, has been rehabbing a groin injury sustained during a training camp practice on Aug. 17.

He signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension in May after rushing for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025.

Hall has rushed for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first four seasons after the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He also has 188 receptions for 1,642 yards and nine scores in 56 NFL games (50 starts).

New York kicks off the season against Tennessee and its first-year coach Robert Saleh, who was the head coach of the Jets for three-plus seasons from 2021-24.