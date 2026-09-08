Last-minute field goal lets No. 19 SMU escape with win at Florida State (College Football)

Alicia Devine

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) makes his way towards the end zone. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

College Football

Last-minute field goal lets No. 19 SMU escape with win at Florida State

By Field Level Media

Sep 8, 202620 hours ago

Nick Reed's 20-yard field goal with 21 seconds left helped No. 19 SMU overcome a mistake-laden performance and escape with a 27-24 season-opening win over Florida State on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Mustangs dominated the game in most phases on paper, outgaining the Seminoles 585-324 in total yards and converting 8 of 14 third downs while Florida State was 2 of 15.

SMU's 4-1 deficit in the turnover column, though, offset that edge.

Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for a career-high 430 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Yannick Smith caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Cooper and former Seminole Randy Pittman Jr. each also had a touchdown catch.

Florida State (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was led by its rushing attack, which amassed 199 yards and two scores. Ousmane Kromah delivered his second straight 100-yard performance, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Daniels completed 12 of 23 passes for 125 yards and a score while adding 71 rushing yards and another TD.

With SMU (1-0, 1-0) leading 17-10 in the third quarter, Mustangs returner Yamir Knight muffed a punt that was recovered by the Seminoles. Eight plays later, Florida State equalized on Kromah's 6-yard run.

The teams then traded fourth-quarter touchdowns, with Jennings finding Smith for a 79-yard score before Daniels threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Singleton Jr., tying the game with 8:17 left.

SMU held a sizable 328-165 edge in yardage at the half but held just a 17-10 lead on the scoreboard. The Mustangs moved the ball inside the Florida State 35 on each of their first five possessions but missed two chances with a fumble and a missed field goal.

Jennings excelled in the first half, completing 14 of 19 passes for 224 yards and two scores. His 50-yard pass to Cooper with 9:32 left in the first quarter opened the scoring, and his 10-yard dart to Randy Pittman restored SMU's lead at 14-7 with 5:35 left in the half.

Florida State responded to SMU's opening score with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Daniels converted a fourth down with a 5-yard pass to Jayvan Boggs and then scrambled 8 yards for the score to cap off the drive.

Reed closed out the first-half scoring with a 22-yard field goal with 1:49 left after Florida State kicker Gabe Panikowski cut the deficit to 14-10 by making a 46-yarder with 3:58 left.

--Field Level Media

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