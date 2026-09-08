MAC petitions CFP to count W. Michigan loss to Michigan as win in its rankings

The Mid-American Conference filed appeals Tuesday with the NCAA and the College Football Playoff asking that Western Michigan's controversial last-second, second-chance loss to Michigan be considered a Broncos victory for ranking purposes.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher claimed in a letter that Big Ten Conference replay officials failed to follow proper protocol by using the clock feed embedded in the replay system rather than the official game-feed monitor to determine that one second should be put back on the clock at the end of regulation Saturday in Ann Arbor. The decision came after a last-ditch Michigan pass fell incomplete. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood used that second opportunity to complete a 47-yard touchdown pass for a 13-12 Wolverines home win.

The MAC believes the game feed showed that time ran out before anyone made contact with the ball in the back of the end zone on the first pass attempt. The replay crew, using its monitor, determined that a Western Michigan defender who was out of bounds made contact with one second to play.

"This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock," Steinbrecher said in a brief statement on Tuesday. "It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional time would have been awarded, and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12-7."

The conference said it has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA's FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff, asking that the bodies consider Western Michigan (0-1) the winner of Saturday's game "for purposes of their respective rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority."

NBC's broadcast of the game appeared to back up the MAC's assertion. Officiating expert Terry McAulay said on the telecast and social media that no time should have been added.

Early Sunday, the Big Ten defended its call amid the uproar over the decision, saying the replay cameras were in sync with the game-feed cameras.

"Eighty-five minutes prior to the game, all broadcast cameras used for the replay system, including the cameras on the game clock, are synced using a strobe system to ensure all cameras are aligned," the conference said in a statement.

The MAC initially accepted the Big Ten's explanation, but Steinbrecher said Tuesday that further study and investigation showed replay protocol was not properly followed.

"I recognize that the Oversight Committee does not ordinarily alter results recorded on the field," Steinbrecher said in the appeals letter. "Nevertheless, the circumstances of this game are extraordinary. The final outcome was directly affected by a replay officiating error resulting from the failure to follow an established and specific protocol governing precisely this type of end-of-half timing situation.

"Western Michigan should not be disadvantaged because the prescribed replay protocol was not followed and an unsynchronized clock was used to award a play that, under the applicable procedure, should not have occurred."

The MAC's appeals are based in part on Western Michigan's potential to make the CFP as the Group of 6 representative. The conference's coaches voted the Broncos their preseason favorite to win the MAC championship.