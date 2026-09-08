NC State, smarting from loss, chases bounce-back effort vs. Richmond

There has been plenty of time for North Carolina State to stew about its only performance this season.

The Wolfpack can't afford another blunder early in the season as they try to get on track against Richmond on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (0-1) is looking to recover after a 34-8 loss Aug. 29 at Virginia.

Richmond (2-0) has been busier, recording victories against Bucknell and Howard. The Spiders have won their first two games in a season for the first time in five years.

Part of the plan for the Wolfpack will be getting more time on offense. They had the ball for less than 22 minutes in the Virginia game.

More possession would allow NC State to give three-year starting quarterback CJ Bailey more opportunities. No. 2 quarterback Will Wilson often takes snaps in short-yardage situations, and he has scored 11 career touchdowns, including the Wolfpack's only TD vs. Virginia, in 49 rushing attempts.

"To me, these games are more about us, and I'm not saying that because of who we're playing," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "I'm saying that because of how we just played. We need to go play our style of football and get CJ in a rhythm, let him make plays."

It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2013, with NC State winning 23-21 on a last-minute field goal.

Richmond topped Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia in 2016, so it would like another shocker a decade later.

This year, the Spiders have benefited from the presence of freshman receiver Bryce Allen, who in two games has seven catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a nice complement to tight end Sean Clarke, who racked up 80 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions last week in Richmond's 28-21 victory at Howard.

"I'm just happy to be part of a winning team," Clarke said. "We're 2-0 and that's the most important thing."

In addition to the opening defeat, NC State lost starting linebacker AJ Richardson to a season-ending biceps injury. The Wolfpack are sorting out the pecking order to fill in.

"We have options and it may take some time to see who becomes that guy," Doeren said. "I'm surely not going to tell you who it is now, but there's several players that are getting that opportunity in practice right now."

The Wolfpack are 12-1 in home openers under Doeren. NC State is 32-2 in non-ACC games with Doeren in charge.