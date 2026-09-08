No. 11 Oklahoma's defense presents big challenge for struggling Michigan

Coming off one of the wildest -- and most controversial -- finishes in recent memory, Michigan's schedule doesn't get any easier this week.

The Wolverines take on No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan is unranked after needing a Hail Mary after a second was added back to the clock to beat Western Michigan 13-12 last week.

The Wolverines are hoping for a better offensive performance after posting just 276 yards against the Broncos.

That doesn't figure to be easy against the Sooners' defense, which was one of the best in the country last year and held UTEP to 198 yards in a 51-0 win to open the season.

"The magnitude of this game is something that I appreciate and understand," Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said. "The bar has been raised at Michigan and that just comes with the territory. We want to coach big-time ball and this will be big-time ball."

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood will start against Oklahoma, but Whittingham didn't exactly give the sophomore a long-term vote of confidence.

"He's our QB right now," Whittingham said. "It's not something that's infinite. At some point, we've got to turn a corner, and we've got to see improvement."

In last season's 24-13 loss at Oklahoma, Underwood completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards as the Sooners outgained Michigan 408-288.

Despite Underwood's struggles against Western Michigan - he hit 11 of 21 passes for 123 yards and one interception prior to his 47-yard Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan as time expired -- Oklahoma coach Brent Venables heaped praise on him.

"One of the most talented players at any position in all of college football," Venables said. "All his best days are still in front of him. ... We've got a great, great challenge."

Linebacker Cole Sullivan had a strong game against the Sooners last season while at Michigan, securing a sack and recovering a fumble.

Saturday, the backup linebacker will be playing for the Sooners.

"I'm just excited," Sullivan said. "It's going to be fun to play against some of my former teammates, some of my good friends over the past couple of years."

Sullivan has told his new teammates plenty about playing at Michigan.

Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen said there were benefits to the way Michigan's opener played out.

"The situation could come down to that in the game (this) week, so it gave us a look, to be honest, of how they're going to approach it," Bowen said.

Despite what the box score said, Venables wasn't thrilled with how his defense performed in the opener.

"This game will punish you, no matter who you're playing, if you don't do the little things, the basics right," Venables said. "So hopefully we'll do that a little better. We'll need to."

The Sooners are hoping to get some offensive line help back after starting center Jake Maikkula and right guard Ryan Fodje missed the opener.

Both returned to practice Monday, though starting left tackle Michael Fasusi, who made his first career start against Michigan last season, has been limited at practice this week with an apparent shoulder injury.

Saturday's game will be the first between the programs in Ann Arbor and the third all-time. In addition to winning last year, Oklahoma defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1976, to claim the national championship.