No. 18 Tennessee anxious for Arion Carter's return, first visit to Georgia Tech since '86

The Tennessee Volunteers play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for only the second time in almost 40 years on Saturday night in Atlanta, Ga.

And just in time, one of the Vols' star defenders is set to return.

Senior linebacker Arion Carter served a one-game suspension for accepting a $427 payment, which he repaid, from a sports agent to cover a flight while he was exploring entering the NFL draft last offseason.

With Carter back in the fold, the 18th-ranked Volunteers (1-0) are playing the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in their home stadium for the first time since 1986.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 25-17-2, and the Vols won the most recent meeting in Atlanta, 42-41, on Sept. 4, 2017. That game, though, was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tennessee will face its first FBS opponent of the season, coming off a comfortable 56-9 win over Furman, while Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back following a frustrating 14-13 home loss to Colorado.

Tennessee's defense recorded seven sacks against Furman in its first game under new coordinator Jim Knowles, and could get even stronger against the Yellow Jackets with Carter's return.

Carter recently announced he's donating $427 for each tackle he makes this season to Nashville area charities to support cancer research. Carter's girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, is battling breast cancer.

"He's grown tremendously as a football player, as a leader," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of Carter. "I look at his success off the field, that's in our community, graduating with honors and how much of an impact he has inside our program."

On the field, Carter is hoping to improve a Tennessee defense that finished tied for 91st last season, allowing 28.8 points per game, and 96th in touchdowns allowed (46).

The Volunteers' offense got off to a great start. Freshman starting quarterback Faizon Brandon accounted for five touchdowns overall (three passing, two rushing) and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Brandon completed 13 of 17 passes for 226 yards and ran for 68 yards.

"His poise was phenomenal," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said of Brandon. "I mean, I knew he was a great talent, having seen him come up through high school. But to see his poise in the game and how he was able to manage and control the offense in whatever mode they were in - that's what was most impressive."

Georgia Tech did not find the same offensive success in its opener. First-year Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of last year's Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, completed 17 of 23 passes for 237 yards, and did not throw a TD pass or interception.

Heupel said he was impressed with the physicality of Georgia Tech, which showed in the way running back Justice Haynes carried the ball. Haynes totaled only 64 yards on 19 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, which is a number the Yellow Jackets likely need to see increase to have success this season.

Georgia Tech still had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds before Aidan Birr's 45-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by the Buffaloes.

The Yellow Jackets' only touchdown came when Rahkeem Smith returned a kickoff 100 yards in the second quarter. Smith was recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference's Specialist of the Week on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech also surrendered 183 yards rushing to a Colorado team which ranked 104th in rushing offense a year ago.