Patriots rule out RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) for season opener

The New England Patriots ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson for the NFL season opener Wednesday against the host Seattle Seahawks.

Henderson did not practice all week due to a lingering ankle injury he suffered Aug. 24, when he slipped on a run play during practice.

Henderson, 23, led the Patriots in his rookie season with 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He had six attempts for 19 yards and added three catches for 26 yards in New England's 29-13 loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX, but now won't be available for the rematch.

That will mean more work for Rhamondre Stevenson as the Patriots' lead ball-carrier. Stevenson enters his sixth season in the league, all with the Patriots, after gaining 603 rushing yards and scoring nine touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving) last year.

The Patriots had already ruled out offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee), who did not make the trip west. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) is cleared to play.

On the other side, the Seahawks ruled out safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and deemed fellow safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) questionable. Wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring) is also questionable. Offensive lineman Josh Jones (knee) carries no game designation.

Emmanwori was limited on the Seahawks' practice report all three days this week. Tuesday's was an estimation, as the defending champs only held a walkthrough.

Emmanwori, 22, had a standout first season in the NFL and was runner-up for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He had 81 tackles (nine for loss), 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

He played through multiple ankle sprains during the season, including a low sprain suffered days before the Super Bowl, and had an arthroscopic procedure during the offseason.