Rams expect WR Puka Nacua, LT Alaric Jackson to play in opener

The Los Angeles Rams expect wide receiver Puka Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson to play in Thursday's season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, despite both being the subject of NFL investigations, head coach Sean McVay said.

Nacua had a lawsuit filed against him in March, with a woman alleging that he made an unprovoked antisemitic "statement" and bit her on the shoulder.

Jackson was arrested in June after an alleged domestic violence incident. He was eligible for and assigned a pre-filing diversion in lieu of prosecution on a misdemeanor charge.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that both cases remain under investigation by the NFL. In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Schefter further clarified that there is a possibility Nacua won't face any discipline from the league this season.

Nacua, 25, is an integral piece of Rams' offense with 319 receptions for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns over his first three seasons since he was a fifth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2023 NFL Draft. He led the NFL in receptions with 129 last season and was second with 1,715 receiving yards.

Jackson, 28, has started 51 of the 57 games he has played for the Rams over the last five seasons since going undrafted in 2021.