Report: Giants signing veteran DL Dean Lowry

The New York Giants are signing defensive lineman Dean Lowry to their practice squad, ESPN reported Monday.

The 32-year-old veteran was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of their 53-man roster cuts on Aug. 30.

Lowry missed the entire 2025 season after tearing an ACL during Pittsburgh's training camp.

He has 16.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and 271 tackles in 132 career games (85 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2016-22), Minnesota Vikings (2023) and Steelers (2024).

The Packers drafted him in the fourth round out of Northwestern in 2016.