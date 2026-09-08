Reports: Big 12 withdraws lawsuit against Texas Tech

The Big 12 Conference dropped its federal lawsuit against member institution Texas Tech on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

The suit has been essentially dormant for months, as it was filed in June in an attempt to stop Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby's pursuit of becoming eligible for the 2026 season despite admitting to extensive sports betting throughout his collegiate career.

Sorsby, who transferred from Cincinnati this offseason, was deemed ineligible by the NCAA in April after fessing up to making over 9,000 bets amounting to over $90,000 on professional and college sports, a breach of NCAA by-laws.

The quarterback withdrew his lawsuit he filed against the NCAA and announced he was declaring for the NFL's supplemental draft -- which the league elected not to hold this year --in the wake of the Big 12's lawsuit.

ESPN reported that all issues regarding the Big 12's lawsuit have been handled internally.