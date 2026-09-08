Reports: LSU fills football roster without controversial ex-pros

LSU apparently abandoned its plan to incorporate two players who were in NFL training camps this season, filling its 105-man roster on Tuesday without including tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, according to multiple media outlets.

Wright and Harris were two of dozens of players who received legal intervention to receive an additional year of NCAA eligibility despite having exited college for the chance at a pro career. Lawsuits in multiple states resulted in rulings that would have permitted those players to play college ball again, despite strong objections from the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA.

The SEC filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent LSU from rostering or using the former pros, and on Tuesday the conference scheduled a meeting for Thursday to vote on whether to expel LSU from the league.

When LSU submitted its roster ahead of the season opener on Saturday against Clemson, 103 players were included. That left open the possibility of Wright and Harris being added at a later date, as long as they remained enrolled in school.

However, on Tuesday, the Tigers filled the last two roster spots with cornerback Aidan Anding and defensive end Gabriel Reliford, according to multiple media reports.

Wright and Harris were 42 athletes across multiple sports who were covered by the preliminary injunction granted last week in an East Baton Rouge Parish district court, a decision rooted in the NCAA's pivot to a new five-year eligibility system. Judge William Jorden's ruling temporarily prevented the SEC and the NCAA from enforcing rules that would keep the athletes from playing college sports in the new school year.

Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in the offseason, then was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, who subsequently waived him in late August. Harris signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints before they waived him in early August.

Both Harris and Wright played for new LSU coach Lane Kiffin last season at Ole Miss.

LSU won its opener 51-10 over Clemson, racking up a 644-145 edge in total yards. In the new AP Top 25 poll released on Tuesday, LSU rose from No. 11 to No. 8.