Reports: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy leaves game vs. Louisville with leg bruise

Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy left Sunday night's 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville with a leg bruise, according to reports.

Lacy was gang-tackled after a 2-yard run with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter. The junior was helped off the field and walked to the Rebels' sideline mostly under his own power before returning for one play, where he served as a decoy on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' run.

Lacy rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts to go along with four catches for 19 yards prior to the injury. He was replaced by Makhi Frazier as the No. 9 Rebels went on to win the Music City Kickoff in Nashville.

Lacy, 20, transferred to Ole Miss from the University of Missouri following the 2024 season. He rushed for 1,567 yards last year and led the Southeastern Conference with a school-record 24 rushing touchdowns, leading Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff semifinals. Lacy, Dante Moore (University of Oregon) and Malachi Toney (University of Miami) were pictured on the cover for the video game EA Sports College Football 27.

Another key piece of the Rebels' offense, receiver Deuce Alexander, left the game after a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter. Alexander, however, returned to the game, after being evaluated in the locker room.

Alexander finished with five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns -- each for 62 yards -- for Ole Miss (1-0).