Reports: Patriots make Christian Gonzalez NFL's top-paid cornerback

Completing protracted negotiations, the New England Patriots agreed to a contract extension that makes Christian Gonzalez the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, multiple media outlets reported late Monday night.

The four-year, $135 million extension reportedly includes $102 million in guaranteed money and a $33 million signing bonus, a record for a cornerback.

The pact moves Gonzalez ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon, who agreed in mid-August to a four-year, $132 million extension with $101 million guaranteed.

The Gonzalez deal comes two days before the Patriots and the Seahawks will clash in a season-opening Super Bowl rematch at Seattle.

Gonzalez, 24, missed two weeks of training camp action in August due to a leg injury, but he has been back at full strength for two weeks.

A 2023 first-round draft pick out of Oregon, Gonzalez played just four games for New England that year due to a right shoulder injury. He returned the following year to log two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 59 tackles in 16 games, all starts.

Last year, Gonzalez recorded 10 passes defensed and 69 tackles in 14 games, all starts. During the Patriots' postseason run that ended in a Super Bowl defeat, he registered one interception, one sack, one forced fumble, seven passes defensed and 19 tackles in four games.