Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori limited in practice; Pats OL Ben Brown ruled out

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots provided some clarity on the status of multiple key players in Monday's practice reports ahead of the NFL season opener Wednesday in Seattle.

A pair of safeties made Seattle's report, with Nick Emmanwori limited Monday with an ankle injury while a hamstring problem kept Ty Okada fully out of practice. Coach Mike Macdonald said Emmanwori was able to do more than in previous practices.

Wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring) and offensive lineman Josh Jones (knee) were also limited Monday.

New England offensive lineman Ben Brown will miss the game with a knee injury, the team confirmed after Brown did not travel Monday. Jared Wilson, a 2025 third-round pick, will likely start at center in Brown's place.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is on track to play in the opener after he participated fully in Monday's practice. A knee injury held Barmore out of practice Sunday.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson's status is in jeopardy after missing consecutive practices Sunday and Monday with an ankle injury. The team didn't rule out Henderson officially, but if he is unable to go against the Seahawks, Rhamondre Stevenson would step into the lead back role.