Titans leading tackler Cedric Gray (concussion) hurt in UTV accident

Standout Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray is in concussion protocol and dealing with other injuries after being involved in a utility terrain vehicle crash, according to the club.

Gray, 23, was fifth in the NFL with 160 tackles last season while playing in 16 of Tennessee's 17 games.

"Over the weekend, Cedric Gray was involved in a UTV accident in Tennessee and sustained a concussion and minor injuries," the Titans said. "We look forward to Cedric returning to the field soon and in full health when he clears the NFL's concussion protocol."

It wasn't immediately known whether Gray's injuries might cause him to miss Sunday's season opener against the visiting New York Jets. He will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

Gray was a fourth-round pick in 2024 out of North Carolina. He had 22 tackles in seven games as a rookie backup before breaking out last season.

Gray had 10 or more tackles nine times last season, including outings of 17 against the Houston Texans on Sept. 28 and 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 2 and San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 14. He missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 21 due to a concussion.