Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Ole Miss scores on final play to edge No. 24 Louisville

Lucas Carneiro drilled a 48-yard field goal as time expired for ninth-ranked Ole Miss, which escaped Nashville with a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville on Sunday night in the Music City Kickoff.

Trinidad Chambliss threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-36 passing for the Rebels (1-0). He also added a 5-yard rushing score that gave Ole Miss a 38-24 lead with 6:43 remaining.

Deuce Alexander caught five passes for 159 yards, including a pair of 62-yard receiving touchdowns in the second half. However, the Rebels lost running back Kewan Lacy, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, midway through the third quarter with a reported leg bruise. He also reportedly banged up his shoulder in the first half as he finished with 61 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz made his first start at any level in nearly four years and looked the part in the first half. However, he became the first Louisville (0-1) signal-caller to throw for 300 yards in his debut. He finished 18-for-29 for 307 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries, with his 7-yard scramble tying the game at 38 with 1:28 left.

No. 4 Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

CJ Carr threw two touchdowns, and DJ McKinney scored on a 55-yard interception return as the Fighting Irish pulled away in the second half to beat the Badgers in the season-opening Shamrock Series at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Carr completed 19 of 29 passes for 239 yards. Aneyas Williams ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame (1-0), which served as the home team and led 13-10 at halftime. Jordan Faison caught four passes for 81 yards, and Nolan James Jr. had four receptions for 67 yards, including a 28-yard TD to conclude the scoring in the fourth quarter. Tight end James Flanigan caught Carr's other TD pass, a 3-yarder in the first quarter.

Colton Joseph, a transfer from Old Dominion and the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year last season, completed 19 of 30 passes for 217 yards, including one touchdown and a costly interception, in his debut for Wisconsin (0-1).

No. 17 Washington 24, Washington State 10

Demond Williams Jr. threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Huskies opened their season with a victory over visiting Cougars in the Apple Cup in Seattle.

Jayden Limar rushed for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:18 remaining to help seal the victory for Washington (1-0). Williams was 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards and rushed for a team-high 61 yards on seven carries. He scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-9 from his own 33-yard line with 2:33 left to spark the final scoring drive.

The Huskies' defense limited Washington State (0-1) to 242 yards, forced three turnovers and didn't allow a third-down conversion on 11 attempts. Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick was 16-of-25 passing for 142 yards. Pinnick also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.