Vols LB Arion Carter turns suspension into fundraiser

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter found a way to turn his NCAA suspension into something positive for others.

The Volunteers senior is donating $427 for each tackle he makes this season to help pay bills for cancer patients, according to a story published Monday by On3.com.

The amount is a not-so-subtle jab at the NCAA after being suspended for the season opener for receiving an improper benefit: a $427 plane ticket to an NFL pre-draft training facility, paid for by his agent which he repaid after the fact.

Carter, who withdrew from the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Knoxville, will make his season debut Saturday night at Georgia Tech after sitting out No. 20 Tennessee's season-opening 56-9 win against Furman.

"It was obviously hard not playing the sport that you love and that you put so much time and endearment into," Carter said. "But I feel like it gave me a different perspective on just the game and then life in general and just being able to have certain gratitude. So whenever you go out there and get your opportunity, make sure you take advantage of it."

Carter is also donating $500 for each sack, $1,000 for each interception or forced fumble and $5,000 for each defensive touchdown he scores.

Donations will go to such charities as Sisters Network Nashville, which raises money to pay medical bills for those battling cancer.

Carter said he was inspired by his girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, who is battling breast cancer.

He is partnering with his mother's nonprofit, Girls in Real Life Situations, to coordinate the fundraising efforts.

"For me, it means a lot," Carter said. "I like to always think of it as an opportunity now to go out there and put on display what I've been working so hard on this off season. It just means a lot more to me to know that the fans that were backing me in the whole Vol nation supporting me throughout the whole situation. It means a lot to me. I can't wait to go out there and repay the favor with the way I play on Saturday and the rest of this season."

As a junior in 2025, Carter led the Southeastern Conference with 7.6 tackles per game and earned all-conference honors. He recorded 76 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games last season, and has 161 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in 31 career games with the Vols.