Washington RBs Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar out for extended time

Two Washington running backs, starter Quaid Carr and backup Jayden Limar, will miss extended time after suffering injuries Sunday during the 24-10 win against Washington State.

Carr will undergo hand surgery, coach Jedd Fisch said Monday. Carr had five carries for 28 yards before sustaining the injury in the second quarter.

Limar, an Oregon transfer, received a team-high 12 carries and tallied 47 yards and a touchdown but injured his elbow.

Fisch said, "I know they're not going to be back for a while," but didn't know if the injuries were season-ending, ESPN reported.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. led the team in rushing with 61 yards along with a touchdown, while running back Trey Cooley had four carries. Fisch said Cooley, along with freshman Brian Bonner, will lead the running back room for the near future.