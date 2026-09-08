Washington State visits Kansas State in clash of 1st-year coaches

Washington State and Kansas State meet Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., with much to prove under first-year coaches early in their tenures after serving as offensive coordinators in the SEC.

Kansas State coach Collin Klein, previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M, said he wants to see if his team can maintain focus after a 71-3 home drubbing of Nicholls in last weekend's opener.

"I thought our guys had a very business mindset, business mentality, and came in and got their bodies moving," Klein said of the Wildcats' practice Monday.

Washington State coach Kirby Moore, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri, indicated he wants to see how his team responds after a 24-10 loss at rival Washington on Sunday.

"Turnovers and situational football, we have to improve on offense," said Moore, whose team had three giveaways against the Huskies. "Defense responded on short fields throughout the game, did a nice job against the run. That has to carry over against Kansas State."

Two of the turnovers were interceptions thrown by quarterback Caden Pinnick, who had to adapt to playing without veteran receiver Tony Freeman most of the game.

Freeman, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter, is "trending on being out" on Saturday, according to Moore.

Washington State (0-1) also relies on Freeman for kickoff returns and punt returns.

A year ago, he started seven of 13 games and recorded 54 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns.

Pinnick completed 16 of 25 passes for 142 yards without a touchdown pass in the loss to Washington.

The lack of big plays led to the Cougars going 0-for-11 on third downs.

Pinnick also was the Cougars' leading rusher with 61 yards on 14 carries and scored the team's lone touchdown on an 11-yard keeper in the fourth quarter.

Avery Johnson led a Kansas State offense that helped the Wildcats (1-0) eclipse 70 points in a game for the first time since 2000.

He threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-21 passing against Nicholls.

Rodney Fields Jr. led Kansas State's running game with 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

The Wildcats rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns.