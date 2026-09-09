49ers lose Alfred Collins for season due to torn patellar tendon

The ailing San Francisco 49ers defensive front took another blow when defensive tackle Alfred Collins tore a patellar tendon in practice in Melbourne, Australia, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Tuesday (U.S. time).

Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu sustained a foot injury just before the team's trip to Australia, and he was due to undergo an operation that would keep him out for most or all of the season.

Collins was due to be a starter this year in his second NFL year, but he is lost for the season.

Shanahan said of the injury, "That was a big loss. We've lost two D-lineman pretty much for the year after cuts and before the first game, which has been a huge challenge. I'm hurting for Alfred. ... It was real unfortunate for him."

The 49ers figure to fill Collins' roster spot with one of the two defensive tackles on their practice squad, Kevin Givens and Sebastian Valdez, ahead of the opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday (U.S. time).

Shanahan told reporters, "Any D-lineman is a possibility unless you guys can name some guys we can fly here real quick."

It's not all bad news for the 49ers' defensive front, however, as San Francisco will get former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa back after he tore his right ACL in Week 3 last season.

Collins, 24, was a second-round draft pick in 2025 out of Texas. He played 16 games for San Francisco last year, starting once, and logged 17 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.