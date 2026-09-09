Bears, Panthers powered by connected past, collide in Week 1

Presented with the opportunity to draft Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, the Chicago Bears opted for delayed gratification.

General manager Ryan Poles found a trade partner in the Carolina Panthers, swapped the No. 1 selection and won a gamble to get Chicago back atop the 2024 draft to select Caleb Williams with the first pick.

The principals are a key part of the plotlines Sunday when the Bears and Panthers kick off the NFL season in Charlotte in a Week 1 matchup between 2025 division champions and playoff teams.

"Obviously them making that (trade) and that decision looking into the future and getting some of the guys that we have, including myself, being able to be here and being able to be at this historical franchise and things like that, it's unbeatable," Williams said.

Williams led the Bears to their first playoff win since 2010, and this offseason he displayed a more serious approach after what Johnson described as having "a little bit of goofy" in him a year ago, locking in fully on chasing greatness. He mandated extra time with skill-position players, to the point that tight end Colston Loveland and wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III virtually lived at Williams' residence.

By the time Williams reported to training camp in July, Johnson said it was clear he would be able to entrust him with every aspect of the offense.

"Getting the snap, handing the ball off, throwing the ball to the right receiver, he's doing all the things a good QB does and he had a great camp," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how it all comes together for him for these next 17 games."

The first-round pick the Panthers parted with to pry the 2023 No. 1 pick away from the Bears turned into the top pick in 2024, and ultimately Williams. Poles selected Odunze eight picks after Williams (No. 9 overall) and Loveland in the first round of the 2025 draft. Burden was drafted with a second-round pick Chicago received in the trade with Carolina.

Loveland has earned unanimous praise from coaches and teammates in the offseason. Burden referred to him as "a problem" for defenses because of the way the Bears are deploying him as a hybrid receiver/tight end. Johnson gushed about Loveland's professionalism and the trust he's earned from Williams and the coaching staff.

"We've been able to take the route tree to the next level, and it's something we're going to continue to develop," he said.

Young, 25, might have some convincing to do in Carolina before he's anointed the answer at quarterback. He gained traction in 2025 with a playoff appearance and the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option for next season. He was 8-8 as a starter last season.

But Panthers owner David Tepper said Wednesday that he became convinced Young was the right quarterback for the franchise after Young's performances against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He has performed at a high level against high-level competition," Tepper said. "It seems to bring out the best in him. Bryce is the sort of guy that doesn't feel the pressure, right? You saw it against the Rams twice. When you have that kind of performance, you know it's there. Can he bring it every single game? I believe he can. You know it's there. So like I said, I'm a believer, and hopefully it becomes true."

General manager Dan Morgan has steadily invested in a supporting cast to help prop up Young, drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 draft one year after grabbing wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks with top-50 selections.

McMillan had a big impact as a rookie last season with seven TD catches and 70 receptions. After posting a 1,014-yard campaign in 2025, McMillan decided to get even bigger. He said he added 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason in order to be more flexible within the offensive scheme and help create mismatches with his 6-foot-4 frame and long arms.

"Just being able to be versatile, play inside, play outside, just expand the offense in that way," McMillan said.

Carolina is hopeful Brooks, who practiced Wednesday, can split carries with Chuba Hubbard to create a consistent running game and further alleviate pressure on Young. The Panthers have a hole to fill. Rico Dowdle had 1,076 yards in 2025 but signed with the Steelers in free agency.

Canales said Brooks is taking it a "day at a time" in his return from the 2024 knee injury that wiped out his entire 2025 season.

"He ran out there (Monday), and then we'll evaluate what that looked like," Canales said of Brooks. "We'll see that and compare it to what he looked like before, and we'll go from there."

The Bears held a Tuesday practice and players were off Wednesday. Their injury report listed Odunze (calf) and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee) as limited. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (back) was listed as a non-participant.

The Bears are without cornerback Kyler Gordon for at least four games.