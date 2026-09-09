Browns take first steps under Todd Monken, begin turnaround bid at Jacksonville

Todd Monken could learn a thing or two from Liam Coen, a first-time NFL head coach who piloted a rapid turnaround of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Coen inherited a team that was 4-13 the season before his arrival and inverted that record, leading the Jaguars to 13 wins and the AFC South division title.

Coen begins Year 2 on Sunday when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns in Monken's debut.

The good news for Coen is that he gets many of the pieces back from his 2025 offense. The group ranked sixth in the league in scoring (27.9 points per game) with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who returned to form after a few down seasons, and two-way sensation Travis Hunter Jr. set to be back on the field following an injury-shortened rookie season.

Hunter was drafted second overall in the 2025 draft but was limited to seven games (four starts) at wide receiver/cornerback as a rookie before sustaining a torn LCL during a late October practice. The injury prematurely ended his season and sidelined him for Jacksonville's postseason run.

While there was some conjecture if the Jaguars could keep playing Hunter on both sides of the ball after the injury, the depth chart lists Hunter as a starting cornerback and backup wide receiver.

"I'm happy for him," Coen said of Hunter's return. "I'm happy to get him back on the grass doing something that he loves to do and that he's passionate about doing and energetic about doing on a daily basis. So excited about that for him."

It won't exactly be status quo this week for the Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was fired after he went 8-26 over two seasons in the wake of leading Cleveland to a playoff appearance in 2023. Deshaun Watson is also returning to the starting quarterback role after a pair of Achilles tears kept him sidelined since October 2024.

Watson, who made three Pro Bowls with the Houston Texans, has appeared in just 19 games since Cleveland traded away three first-round picks and more to acquire him. Watson edged Shedeur Sanders in a training camp QB competition to regain the starting job. He has 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Browns.

But he has a chance to put the past few rocky years in Cleveland in the rearview mirror as Monken's chosen triggerman.

"I'm super happy, I'm super blessed for the opportunity that this organization gave me," said Watson, who has a 7-1 record against Jacksonville. "I just want to capitalize on it."

Monken, 60, arrived in Cleveland following a journeyman coaching career that included his NFL breakthrough as Jaguars wide receivers coach from 2007-2010. He was offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons.

Where Watson might turn to produce offense isn't entirely established given the novelty factor around Monken's scheme. Rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, drafted 24th overall in April, was the buzz of training camp.

Cleveland's defense is under construction, too.

Myles Garrett, a five-time first-team All-Pro, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sacks record with 23 last season.

The Browns should have a strong pass rush, at least in Coen's assessment. Cleveland acquired Jared Verse as part of the package for Garrett. The former first-round pick had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his first two seasons with the Rams.

"He's got a relentless motor. He's wiry in his physicality. He's strong," Coen said of Verse. "You can tell he understands the game of football. He definitely makes a lot of different things challenging, whether it's in pass protection or in the run game that you have to have a plan for."

For Jacksonville, starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) and starting right tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee) were limited in Wednesday's practice, while running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) sat out.

Cleveland guard Teven Jenkins (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (quad) and center Parker Brailsford (thumb) were all limited Wednesday.