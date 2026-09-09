Controversy swirls as North Carolina prepares for East Tennessee State

With controversy surrounding North Carolina, coach Bill Belichick listed the week's agenda for the team as sticking to the normal routine.

The agenda concludes with the Tar Heels playing East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"We'll do what we do," Belichick said of keeping preparation typical. "My focus is on getting the team ready to play against East Tennessee. My job is to get the team ready to play this weekend, and that's what we're going to do."

North Carolina (1-0) is two weeks removed from a 15-10 win over TCU in Ireland. This will be the Tar Heels' first game since Michael Lombardi's resignation last week as the team's general manager. The university has been investigating the football program, reportedly due to human-resources complaints and behavioral allegations involving Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick -- Bill's son -- but Bill Belichick said his focus is on Saturday's matchup for the home opener.

Bill Belichick said he has welcomed the bye week for football reasons. Without his general manager for more than a month and Steve Belichick on "medical leave" according to the university, Bill Belichick and multiple coaches are pulling double duty.

"It's certainly good to have a little extra time, especially early in the year, to correct some of those mistakes from TCU," said Belichick, whose team committed two turnovers and was only 3-for-11 on third-down plays. "You take advantage of whatever time you have."

East Tennessee State (1-1), which is coming off Saturday's 48-14 victory against Division II Tusculum, will play its first road game of the season.

The assignment figures to be challenging for the Buccaneers, an FCS team.

"I'm excited about the sense of urgency it creates for our football team," coach Will Healy said. "We've got our guys' attention. ... We can't give them any gifts."

East Tennessee State has averaged 42.5 points per game in two outings. Running back TJ Peyton is averaging 100.5 rushing yards per game, and quarterback Mason Mims has thrown for five touchdowns, with one interception.

"They rack up a lot of big numbers," Belichick said. "They're a very well-balanced team."

For North Carolina, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. completed 16 of 28 passes for 232 yards -- with no TDs or interceptions -- in the season-opening win.