Cowboys place G Tyler Smith (thumb) on IR

The Dallas Cowboys placed three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him a minimum of four games.

The move was expected for Smith, who reportedly could miss as many as six games after undergoing thumb surgery. T.J. Bass is expected to start in his place at left guard.

The Cowboys signed Nick Leverett off their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Fellow guard Laken Tomlinson, a former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, was signed to their practice squad.

Smith, 25, has started 63 regular-season games since being selected by Dallas with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Leverett, 29, played in one game off the bench for the Cowboys last season. He has appeared in 23 career games (11 starts) since 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Cowboys.

Tomlinson, 34, played in 10 games (seven starts) with the Houston Texans last season. He made the Pro Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and has appeared in 173 games (162 starts) with the Lions, 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Texans.