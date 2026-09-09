Lions plot rebound, Saints march in targeting tattered secondary

Expectations were through the roof when the Lions began the 2025 season, but Detroit departed with a last-place finish in the NFC North.

Quarterback Jared Goff can't fathom a repeat of that outcome as the Lions enter their 2026 season opener on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

"I think it adds a little bit of a chip on your shoulder, but I think we're pretty internally motivated and want to win a championship and want to be the last team standing," Goff said. "And I think last year is a bad taste, but we've got however many chances in front of us now to go make a right."

Goff is working under a different offensive coordinator for the third consecutive season. Drew Petzing was hired by head coach Dan Campbell in the offseason, after multiple play-callers -- including Campbell himself -- tried to replace Ben Johnson on the headset and came up short in 2025.

With Goff at the controls, Petzing has a promising set of pupils.

As long as a revamped offensive line holds up, the Lions are positioned to be an offensive juggernaut.

Jahmyr Gibbs, recently signed to a three-year, $67.5 million extension, scored 18 total touchdowns last season and might be the league's most talented all-around running back. Top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been selected to four Pro Bowls, and Jameson Williams ranks as one of the league's most-feared deep threats. Tight end Sam LaPorta is back in action after missing a chunk of last season due to a back injury.

"We've done a lot of work in the offseason to improve and get better and add pieces," Goff said. "Drew's been awesome and the stuff that we've added with him, I know (defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) has added some wrinkles himself. So yeah, we've improved ourselves and tried to get better."

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will once again terrorize quarterbacks but there are legitimate concerns behind him, especially a secondary in tatters. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold was cut loose due to legal issues while top safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will miss at least the first four games as they recover from injuries.

The Saints also missed the playoffs last season but finished strong behind first-year coach Kellen Moore and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, winning four of their final five games.

"They finished pretty hot, and they kind of found their groove," Campbell said. "And I think that's important when you go into year two, and so they've got a lot of optimism."

Shough, drafted in the second round out of Louisville last year, passed for 10 touchdowns and ran for three more in 11 games.

"Tyler's had a great offseason," Moore said. "This will be a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a really good football team, one of the best ones in the league, in my opinion. It'll be a lot of fun. Great atmosphere, Ford Field is going to be loud and exciting."

Shough shares the backfield with a different partner in running back Travis Etienne, who left Jacksonville on a four-year, $48 million contract. Mainstay Alvin Kamara will still have a role in the offense but he's been dealing with a knee injury. He practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis.

"Good to get him back out there," Moore said. "We'll see how things respond."

Chris Olave returns as Shough's top target. Olave, signed to a four-year, $132 million extension in July, has two 1,100-yard seasons in the past three years and will draw a lot of attention. Devaughn Vele and fourth-round pick Bryce Lance get a chance to make an impact with No. 8 overall draft pick Jordyn Tyson sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Saints' defense held opponents to 21 or fewer points in eight games last season. Chase Young and Cameron Jordan combined for 20.5 sacks but Jordan will miss Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury.